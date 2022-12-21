Clemson signs 28 on early signing day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, December 21 marked the opening day of National early signing day. Clemson had 26 high school athletes sign a letter of intent on opening day, along with a college transfer and one preferred walk-on. 16 of Wednesday’s 28 signees will join the Tigers football program mid-year. That marks the most ever to join Clemson at the mid-year mark.

The early signing period runs from Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23. Signings will resume on February 1, 2023, on National Signing Day.

This group marks Dabo Swinney’s 14th recruiting class, and his 13th consecutive Top 15 recruiting class according to at least one nationally recognized ranking service.

The Tigers have well-cultivated pipelines to Clemson that again appeared in the 2023 class. Highlighting that group is running back Jarvis Green who hails from Irmo’s Dutch Fork High School. This marks the third consecutive signing class to collect on talent from Dutch Fork including Will Taylor in 2021 and Antonio Williams in 2022.

Also from South Carolina, Misun “Tink” Kelley signed from nearby Daniel High School in Central, S.C. The school has produced a number of recent Tigers who have gone on to lengthy NFL careers, including Jarvis Jenkins, DeAndre Hopkins, DeShawn Williams and Shaq Lawson. Daniel has also provided a number of other athletes that contributed as scholarship and walk-on athletes.

Wrapping up the South Carolina ties is Greenville Senior High School’s Tyler Brown. He becomes the third Clemson signee in the last two cycles, joining 2022 signees Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp.

“He’s a well-polished product that reminds you why we don’t offer to freshman and sophomores,” Dabo Swinney said. “He has developed and he put on a show this year. He grew up wanting to be at Clemson and he made it happen.”

Defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker became the fourth signee from Phenix City’s Central High School since 2018, along with current Clemson safety Caleb Nix, who joined the Tigers as a preferred walk-on in 2022. They carry the tradition set by Justyn Ross (2018), Ray Thornton III (2019), and E.J. Williams (2020).

Jamal Anderson | LB, Buford, Ga. | Mill Creek HS (Coach Josh Lovelady)

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 130 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the No. 9 player in Georgia and the 12th-best linebacker in the nation ... rated as the nation’s No. 145 overall player by On3, which ranked him as the 14th-best player in the state and the nation’s 10th-best linebacker ... listed as the No. 174 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the 16th-best player in Georgia and 14th-best linebacker ... consensus four-star player ... listed as the 18th-best linebacker in the nation by Rivals.

In High School: Helped Mill Creek to a state championship with a 70-35 victory on Dec. 10 ... guided 2022 team to a 14-1 record ... recorded 56 tackles in 2022, including four sacks, four passes broken up, an interception, a blocked kick and two forced fumbles ... scored two touchdowns, one via reception and one on a fumble return ... had 12 receptions for 172 yards as a tight end ... as a junior in 2021, helped his team to the state quarterfinals while posting 78 tackles for an 11-2 team with four sacks, including one that resulted in a safety ... recorded seven total tackles for loss, five passes broken up and two interceptions that year ... named first-team 7A All-State as a junior ... posted 36 tackles as a sophomore in 2020 with three tackles for loss and three passes broken up ... played for Josh Lovelady ... wore No. 1 in high school.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 13, 2022 ... born Dec. 20, 2004 and signed with Clemson one day after his 18th birthday ... son of former NFL running back Jamal Anderson, who lettered at the University of Utah in 1992 and 1993 ... his father played eight NFL seasons for the Falcons as a running back, recording four 1,000-yard seasons and earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 1998 when he had 1,846 rushing yards and helped the Falcons to a berth in Super Bowl XXXIII ... third in the NFL in MVP voting in 1998 ... his sister, Mia, is a member of the University of Georgia track team who competes in throwing events ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

Khalil Barnes | S, Athens, Ga. | North Oconee HS (Coach Tyler Aurandt)

Rankings: Listed as No. 20 athlete in the country by Rivals, which also listed him as the No. 42 overall player in Georgia ... On3 ranked him as No. 14 athlete and 53rd-best player in Georgia.

In High School: Helped North Oconee to a 13-1 record and a spot in the state semifinals in 2022 ... team won its first 13 games of the year and helped coach Tyler Aurandt earn 4A Coach of the Year honors ... earned Region 8-4A Player of the Year, as voted by the state’s coaches, in both 2021 and 2022 ... 2021 all-state selection … played on both sides of the ball, seeing action at receiver and defensive back ... in 2022, scored 18 total touchdowns, scoring on offense, defense and special teams … recorded 35 rushes for 442 yards (12.6 avg.) including a long run of 93 yards and seven rushing touchdowns … recorded 53 receptions for 879 yards (16.6 avg.) with eight touchdown receptions … registered 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight interceptions, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble defensively in 2022 … scored twice on defense … posted 13 kick returns for 231 yards, including a 57-yard punt return for a score … had a superlative all-purpose performance against Cedar Shoals in 2022 when he caught eight passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns at receiver in addition to recording a rushing touchdown and a pick-six, giving him four total touchdowns in that game ... wore No. 1 at North Oconee High School.

Personal: Born Feb. 28, 2005 ... committed to Clemson on Dec. 16, 2022 ... originally committed to Wake Forest ... later narrowed college decisions to Clemson, Oklahoma and Notre Dame, the first two of which recruited him as a defensive player and the latter of which pursued him as a receiver ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … first name pronounced “CUH-leel.”

Rob Billings | S, Atlanta, Ga. | Milton HS (Coach Ben Reaves)

Rankings: Ranked as 29th-best overall player in Georgia by Rivals ... listed by Rivals as No. 27 safety in the country.

In High School: Two-year starter at Milton High outside Atlanta where he played for Ben Reaves ... finished high school career with 170 tackles and nine interceptions in 38 games ... also recorded 29 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries ... recorded 98 tackles from his safety position as a senior in 2022 when he helped Milton to 10-4 record and a No. 15 final ranking in the state of Georgia according to MaxPreps ... played all 14 games and produced 13 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two blocked kicks ... 74 of his 98 tackles were first hits ... also recorded four interceptions he returned 47 yards ... had three double-figure tackle games as a senior, 12 vs. Christian Brothers (Mo.), 11 vs. Alpharetta and 11 vs. West Forsyth ... had nine first hits and a 22-yard interception return against West Forsyth while also contributing 13 carries for 73 rushing yards and a touchdown and three catches for 38 yards ... also completed a pass for 15 yards in that contest ... helped Milton to a 12-1 record as a junior in 2021 when he had 66 tackles and five interceptions and a fumble recovery ... had a 53-yard pick-six vs. Walton in state playoffs and 55-yard fumble return for a score in state playoffs vs. Mill Creek ... both of his touchdowns that season came in the state playoffs ... had a career-high 13 tackles vs. Alpharetta in 2021 ... wore No. 3.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on July 31, 2022 ... born Jan. 20, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.

Tyler Brown | WR, Greenville, S.C. | Greenville Senior HS (Coach Greg Porter)

Rankings: Ranked in the On3 Top 300 nationally, as the service ranked him as the nation’s No. 294 overall player and the fifth-best in South Carolina ... ranked as the No. 16 player in South Carolina by 247Sports ... ranked as the No. 19 player in South Carolina by ESPN.com ... ranked as the ninth-best player in South Carolina by PrepStar.

In High School: Played for Greg Porter at Greenville Senior High School ... helped the Red Raiders to a 10-4 record and state semifinal berth in 2022 ... finished his prep career with 148 receptions for 2,501 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns ... averaged nearly 17 yards per catch for his career ... also added 29 rushes for 163 yards and a touchdown ... scored 34 career touchdowns, 32 on receptions ... also returned kicks over his career and finished with 3,077 career all-purpose yards ... also played some quarterback, completing 12-of-18 passes for 217 yards and three scores over his career ... recorded 59 catches for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior ... posted six catches for 144 yards against T.L. Hanna ... had three touchdown catches vs. Westside ... had six catches for 111 yards against South Pointe in the state playoffs, helping Greenville to its first win over South Pointe ... posted eight catches for 102 yards in Upper State Playoff championship vs. Northwestern ... had career-high 71 catches, 1,034 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2021 ... had three touchdowns among his four catches against Wade Hampton that year ... recorded 18 catches for 530 yards as a sophomore in 2020 when he played just six games in the COVID-19-impacted season ... averaged 29.4 yards per catch that year ... averaged 25.5 yards per return on 12 returns as the team’s primary kickoff returner that season ... posted 313 all-purpose yards against Riverside in 2020 ... had five receptions for a career-high 172 yards and three scores vs. Blue Ridge in 2020 ... had at least 140 receiving yards in three of his six games in 2020 and finished with 1,008 all-purpose yards in just six games ... played for the South Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl, scoring a 55-yard touchdown in the contest … wore No. 8 for the Red Raiders.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Nov. 24, 2022 ... born June 14, 2005 ... became Clemson’s third Greenville Senior High signee in two years, joining 2022 signees Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.

Vic Burley | DL, Warner Robins, Ga. | Warner Robins HS (Coach Marquis Westbrook)

Rankings: Consensus top-80 national player from the nation’s largest recruiting services ... listed as the No. 18 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player in Georgia ... Clemson’s highest-rated player in its 2023 class according to 247Sports ... ranked 39th in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for 2023 … five-star recruit according to PrepStar, which ranked him as the No. 41 overall player in the nation, the third-best player in Georgia and the fifth-best defensive tackle in the nation ... ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 69 player, the third-best player in Georgia and the No. 8 defensive tackle in the nation ... ESPN.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 76 overall player, fifth-best in the state of Georgia and the No. 7 defensive tackle ... ranked as the No. 120 player in the nation by On3, which ranked him as the ninth-best player in Georgia and 14th-best defensive tackle in the nation.

In High School: Earned 5A Defensive Player of the Year honors in Georgia ... preseason Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 selection ... helped Warner Robins to state championships in his sophomore and junior seasons and a state championship berth as a senior ... played 47 career games at Warner Robins, producing 188 tackles and 55 tackles for loss, including 22 sacks for -111 yards ... recorded an incredible 138 quarterback hurries ... as a senior, helped coach Marquis Westbrook’s team to a 10-5 record, rebounding from a 1-4 start to earn a state championship appearance ... had three tackles for loss against both Houston County and Jenkins ... had season-high eight tackles in win over Cartersville ... credited with eight quarterback hurries in two different games ... finished 2022 with 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, and also saw some time at tight end, adding three catches for 52 yards and two scores ... as a junior in 2021, had 54 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss with five sacks ... had career-best 53 quarterback hurries for the season ... recorded 13 hurries vs. Jones County ... helped team to 12-1 record and a state title ... posted four tackles for loss and seven tackles in win over Creekside ... had career-high 59 tackles in 13 games in 2020 ... posted 22 tackles for loss with 11 sacks and added 46 hurries ... recorded 10 sacks in first six games of the year ... posted three tackles for loss in five of the first six games ... notched four tackles for loss vs. Lee County ... second-team all-state according to MaxPreps as a sophomore in 2020 as he helped his team to a 13-1 record and a state title ... invited to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 5, 2022 ... born Jan. 5, 2005 ... cousin of Clemson Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Tackles Coach Nick Eason ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

Dee Crayton | LB, Alpharetta, Ga. | Denmark HS (Coach Mike Palmieri)

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 159 overall player in the nation by Rivals ... Rivals also listed him as the No. 8 player in Georgia and No. 9 linebacker in the nation ... ranked as the 30th-best linebacker in the nation by ESPN.com ... 247Sports ranked him as the No. 33 player in Georgia and No. 36 linebacker in the nation ... ranked as the No. 262 overall player in the nation and as a four-star prospect by PrepStar ... invited to All-America Classic in Orlando.

In High School: Recorded 75 tackles as a senior, including 20 tackles for loss and four sacks ... also had two interceptions, one he returned for a score ... had four forced fumbles ... also scored five touchdowns as a running back ... had 91 tackles in 10 games as a junior, including 14 tackles for loss and four sacks ... also saw time as a running back, adding 42 carries for 177 yards with four touchdowns ... had 62 tackles in 11 games as a sophomore ... contributed eight tackles for loss, five of which were sacks ... played for Mike Palmieri ... wore No. 8 at Denmark.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 18, 2022 ... born Aug. 12, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

Markus Dixon | TE, Philadelphia, Pa. | Archbishop Wood HS (Coach Dave Armstrong)

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 12 overall player in Pennsylvania by ESPN.com, Rivals and 247Sports ... ranked as the 16th-best TE/H-Back in the nation by ESPN.com ... ranked as the 30th-best TE/H-Back by Rivals and 33rd by 247Sports ... ranked as the 15th-best player in Pennsylvania by Prepstar.

In High School: First-team All-Catholic League selection in Philadelphia in 2022 ... three-year varsity starter who played tight end, wide receiver, defensive end and safety in addition to returning kicks ... played one game at quarterback ... caught 14 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in eight games in 2022 … contributed as a blocker in a run-heavy offense … recorded 16 tackles and an interception defensively … four-year letterman in football and basketball at Archbishop Wood High School ... team co-captain ... played for Dave Armstrong ... wore No. 3.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 14, 2022 ... from the same high school as current Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts ... born Sept. 17, 2004 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.

Jarvis Green | RB, Irmo, S.C. | Dutch Fork HS (Coach Tom Knotts)

Rankings: Ranked as the top player in South Carolina by MaxPreps ... named first-team All-State by The State.

In High School: Led Dutch Fork to its sixth state title in seven years in 2022 ... recorded 525 rushes for 4,608 yards (8.8 avg.) and 78 rushing touchdowns in 40 career games ... also posted 89 receptions for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns ... added two return touchdowns to finish with his career with 91 total touchdowns ... recorded 462 yards on 18 kickoff returns (25.7 avg.) ... finished with 6,272 career all-purpose yards ... rushed 232 times for 2,272 yards (9.8 avg.) in 2022, finishing fourth in the state of South Carolina in rushing yardage ... added 36 receptions for 527 yards and recorded 41 total touchdowns as a senior, including 33 rushing, six receiving and two on returns ... recorded 100-yard rushing games in 11 of the 13 contests he played in 2022, including three games of at least 200 yards and a 306-yard rushing performance on 23 attempts against Spartanburg ... rushed 25 times for 246 yards vs. Dorman with three touchdowns ... capped career with 23 carries for 241 yards and three scores in the state championship ... also had a pair of 100-yard receiving games in 2022 ... scored seven touchdowns against River Bluff as a senior and added six against Lexington ... helped Dutch Fork be named the top high school team in South Carolina by MaxPreps in 2022 ... had six 100-yard games while contributing to a 12-1 season in 2021 ... had season-high 14 carries for 188 yards in season opener against Wren and had five rushing touchdowns and 149 yards against Chapin later that year ... had a pair of 100-yard rushing games as sophomore in 2020, including a 127-yard game against Chapin and and a 137-yard effort against T.L. Hanna ... played for Tom Knotts … selected to the Shrine Bowl, scoring the game-winning touchdown among his 15 carries for 58 yards for the South Carolina squad.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on December 13, 2022 ... born Sept. 24, 2005 ... high school teammate of current Clemson receivers Will Taylor and Antonio Williams ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.

Stephiylan Green | DL, Rome, Ga. | Rome HS (Coach John Reid)

Rankings: Consensus top-225 player nationally ... Clemson’s highest-ranked signee in its 2023 class by On3, which listed him as the No. 46 overall player in the nation, fourth-best player in Georgia and seventh-best defensive tackle ... ranked No. 174 overall by 247Sports, which also listed him as the 16th-best player in Georgia and the 28th-best defensive tackle ... ranked No. 100 overall by Rivals and as the 15th-best player in Georgia and ninth-best defensive tackle in the nation ... ESPN.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 228 player, as the 19th-best player in Georgia and the 15th-best defensive lineman in the country ... nation’s No. 293 player per PrepStar, which ranked him as a four-star prospect.

In High School: Helped Rome to 12-2 record in 2022 when the team reached the Georgia state semifinals ... part of a squad that finished ranked 16th in the state by MaxPreps ... had strong senior season with 68 tackles, 25 of which were tackles behind the line of scrimmage ... contributed 10 sacks and two interceptions and a 32-yard interception return touchdown in 2022... played defensive tackle and defensive end ... all-state honoree as a junior and senior ... named all-region his final three years ... had 43 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and a sack, and two pass breakups as a sophomore in 2020 … played for John Reid.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 22, 2022 ... born Feb. 23, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … first name pronounced “STEPH-eye-linn.”

Ronan Hanafin | WR, Burlington, Mass. | Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Coach Mike Willey)

Rankings: Ranked 81st in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for 2023 … listed as the No. 195 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the No. 4 player in Massachusetts and the nation’s No. 13 athlete ... Rivals ranked Hanafin as the No. 5 player in Massachusetts and 10th-best athlete in the class ... ESPN.com ranked Hanafin as the No. 6 player in Massachusetts and the nation’s No. 35 athlete ... PrepStar three-star recruit who ranked as the service’s sixth-best player in Massachusetts.

In High School: Versatile athlete who contributed in myriad ways at Massachusetts’ Buckingham Browne & Nichols School ... started prep career at cornerback as a freshman but played receiver and linebacker/safety most of his career ... also returned punts ... limited by injury to only three games (and just one full game) as a senior ... posted 64 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack as a junior in 2021 ... contributed 30 receptions for 369 yards and four scores ... played football and lacrosse ... played for Mike Willey.

Personal: Brother of Shane Hanafin, who will be a redshirt freshman quarterback at Boston College in 2023 ... his father, Dan, was Boston University’s starting quarterback in 1997, the last year the school played football ... Dan led Boston University to victory over UMass in 1997, the last victory in BU football history ... became Clemson’s first signee from Massachusetts since eventual unanimous All-American Christian Wilkins in 2015 ... born Feb. 4, 2004 ... committed to Clemson on August 14, 2022 ... chose Clemson over Notre Dame, for whom he was recruited by former Clemson receiver Chansi Stuckey ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … name pronounced “ROE-ninn HANN-uh-finn.”

Jay Haynes | RB, Roanoke, Ala. | Handley HS (Coach Larry Strain)

In High School: Recorded 251 carries for 2,669 yards and 37 touchdowns in 24 games from 2021-22, averaging an incredible 10.6 yards per carry across those two seasons ... also added 19 catches for 268 yards in that span ... posted 1,888 yards on just 177 carries (10.7 avg.) and scored 27 touchdowns as a senior in 2022... had at least 100 yards in each of first five games and at least 100 in four of his last five ... rushed for 476 yards, the second-most in a game in Alabama high school history, on 30 carries against Jacksonville in a matchup of two of Class 4A’s top five teams ... scored five touchdowns in that game, all covering at least 52 yards (96, 58, 52, 72, 54) ... that performance trailed only Tony Dixon’s 531-yard game in 2003 in state annals ... in the state playoffs, rushed 25 times for 231 yards and four touchdowns against T.R. Miller and then had 217 yards and two scores on 30 carries (including a 96-yard touchdown run) against Montgomery Catholic ... also had 167 yards in his first playoff game that year, giving him 67 carries for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns, an average of 205 yards and three touchdowns, across three playoff games ... averaged 9.2 yards a rush in those three games ... helped Handley High to an 11-2 record and the third round of the playoffs ... as a junior, rushed 74 times for 781 yards (10.6 avg.) and 10 scores ... totaled 15 carries for 237 yards and three scores vs. Munford ... rushed 10 times for 185 yards and two scores vs. Cherokee County ... played for Larry Strain at Handley High ... wore No. 4.

Personal: Born Jan. 21, 2005 ... signed with the Clemson program on Dec. 21, 2022 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.

A.J. Hoffler | DL, Stuart, Fla. | Woodward (Ga.) Academy (Coach John Hunt)

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 214 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which listed him as the 20th-best player in Georgia and 26th-best defensive end in the nation ... ranked as the 26th-best player in Georgia by ESPN.com ... ranked by Rivals as the 33rd-best player in Georgia and the nation’s 35th-best defensive end ... PrepStar ranked him as a four-star prospect and as the nation’s No. 282 overall player.

In High School: Florida native who moved to Georgia at a young age and helped Atlanta’s Woodward Academy finish 2022 with 11-2 record and a 7-0 conference mark ... finished career with 90 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15 sacks ... had one interception, one fumble recovery and six forced fumbles ... notched 21 tackles in seven games as a senior ... posted 47 tackles, including nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss, in 11 games as a junior ... had 22 tackles, including four sacks and seven tackles for loss as a sophomore ... had three sacks in a pair of games in 2021 ... wore No. 0 for coach John Hunt at Woodward Academy.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 21, 2022 ... born Aug. 9, 2004 ... comes from Woodward Academy athletic department that has placed recent alums in the NFL, MLB and NBA ... his brother, Ozzie, is a defensive end at Kansas State ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … last name pronounced “HOFF-lerr.”

Noble Johnson | WR, Rockwall, Texas | Rockwall HS (Coach Trey Brooks)

Rankings: Ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 244 overall player ... listed No. 280 overall by On3 ... listed as No. 304 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as a four-star prospect ... ranked as the No. 22 overall player in Texas by The Dallas Morning News.

In High School: Helped Rockwall to a 10-2 record in 2022 ... finished prep career with 101 receptions for 1,739 yards (17.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns over 26 games ... added 22 career kickoff returns for 510 yards, a 23.2-yard average ... finished his senior season with 51 catches for 865 yards and six scores and 11 kickoff returns for 203 yards ... posted 15 catches for 164 yards and three scores against Royce City ... had seven catches for 163 yards and two scores against South Grand Prairie ... recorded four 100-yard receiving games ... notched 49 catches for 875 and eight touchdowns in 2021 ... had career-high 241 receiving yards on 11 catches against Lake Travis ... had eight catches for 199 yards and two scores against Jesuit in 2021 season opener ... wore No. 3 for coach Trey Brooks at Rockwell High ... invited to All-America Classic in Orlando.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 11, 2022 ... born Feb. 11, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

Misun “Tink” Kelley | ATH, Central, S.C. | Daniel HS (Coach Jeff Fruster)

Rankings: Ranked by Rivals as the fifth-best player in South Carolina by Rivals ... ranked as the state’s 12th-best player by 247Sports and 14th-best by ESPN.com ... rated No. 10 in South Carolina by PrepStar.

In High School: Helped Daniel to a 12-1 record in 2022 and a berth in the state semifinals ... part of a 36-game winning streak for Daniel across the 2020-22 seasons ... helped Daniel to 3A state titles in 2020 and 2021 ... played multiple positions and scored touchdowns five different ways as a senior ... scored touchdowns via reception (six), rush (three), fumble return (one), interception return (one) and kickoff return (one) among his 12 total touchdowns in 2022 ... finished career with 91 receptions for 1,332 yards and 16 touchdown catches ... added 15 career rushing attempts for 250 yards and five touchdowns ... averaged 26.0 yards on kickoff returns and 14.3 yards on punt returns for his career ... recorded 2,266 career all-purpose yards ... recorded 86 tackles with eight interceptions and four pass breakups in 42 games defensively ... recorded 37 catches for 606 yards (14.6 avg.) and six scores in 2022 ... had 10 carries for 137 rushing yards with three touchdowns ...added 21 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups defensively ... as a junior in 2021, registered 54 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns as well as 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries in 14 games ... contributed 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery defensively that year ... added 272 yards in kickoff returns in 2021 ... scored 12 touchdowns as a junior, 10 on receptions and two on rushing attempts ... recorded 27 tackles and six interceptions in 2020 ... had 14 tackles as a freshman ... wore No. 2 for coach Jeff Fruster at Daniel ... selected to the South Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Oct. 29, 2022 ... originally committed to Virginia Tech ... born Feb. 25, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … nicknamed “Tink” … first name pronounced “MY-sun.”

Shelton Lewis | CB, Stockbridge, Ga. | Stockbridge HS (Coach Thomas Clark)

In High School: Three-star defensive back who was two-year starter at Stockbridge ... wore No. 2 for coach Thomas Clark, helping his team to a 10-3 record as a senior ... recorded 56 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes deflected across the 2021-22 seasons ... as a senior, recorded 25 tackles, three interceptions and seven total passes defensed ... added 11 catches for 233 yards and four touchdowns at receiver ... averaged 21.2 yards per catch ... earned Region 8-4A Athlete of the Year from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in helping Stockbridge to a 10-3 record and a region title … credited with 31 tackles, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2021... also had 109 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in 2021 … ran track as well, earning the state’s gold medal in the 400-meter dash as a junior.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Aug. 8, 2022 ... originally committed to Pitt … committed to Clemson on his 17th birthday ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

David Ojiegbe | DL, Largo, Md. | St. John’s College (D.C.) HS (Coach Pat Ward)

Rankings: A national top-300 player by several major recruiting services ... ranked No. 183 overall by 247Sports, which listed him as the second-best player in Washington, D.C. and the 23rd-best defensive end in the country ... ranked No. 227 and as a four-star player by PrepStar ... rated No. 242 overall and as the third-best player in Washington, D.C. by On3 ... ranked No. 245 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the second-best player in the D.C./Maryland area and the 39th-best defensive end in the nation ... ranked by Rivals as the second-best player in Washington, D.C.

In High School: Helped St. John’s College High to the WCAC title in each of his final two seasons, including an 11-0 season in 2021 and 8-4 year in 2022 ... posted 30 tackles for loss with 16 sacks during outstanding senior campaign ... added 53 total tackles and two fumble recoveries ... involved in four sacks in 7-3 WCAC championship victory over DeMatha in the final game of his prep career ... two-time Washington Post All-Metro selection ... all-conference honoree ... named MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Year for the District of Columbia ... played for Pat Ward at St. John’s ... invited to All-America Classic in Orlando.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on April 27, 2022 ... became Clemson’s second signee from St. John’s College High School since 2020, joining 2020 signee Tré Williams ... played in the same conference as 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams ... born Oct. 31, 2003 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … last name pronounced “oh-JEB-way.”

Zechariah Owens | OL, Covington, Ga. | Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (Coach Tanner Rogers)

Rankings: Ranked among the top 200 players in the nation by four services ... rated the No. 120 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the 11th-best player in Georgia and 18th-best offensive tackle ... rated No. 162 overall by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the 10th-best player in Georgia and the 16th-best offensive tackle ... ranked No. 140 overall by ESPN.com, which ranked him as the 11th-best player in Georgia and 17th-best offensive tackle in the nation ... rated No. 197 overall player by Rivals, which listed him as the 13th-best player in Georgia and 20th-best offensive tackle ... invited to All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

In High School: Wore No. 75 at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy where he was a starting offensive lineman for three years … played senior season under coach Tanner Rogers after three years under the guidance of Jonathan Gess ... helped team to 7-5 record in 2022 ... listed at 6-6 and 315 pounds.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Oct. 18, 2022 ... born Nov. 1, 2004 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “ZECK-arr-eye-uh.”

Tomarrion Parker | DL, Phenix City, Ala. | Central HS (Coach Patrick Nix)

Rankings: A national top-50 overall player ... ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 44 overall player, the fifth-best in Georgia and sixth-best defensive end nationally ... rated as Clemson’s second-best signee by 247Sports ... ranked No. 110 overall and as a four-star prospect by PrepStar ... rated No. 133 overall in the nation by ESPN.com, who listed him as 13th-best in Georgia and 20th-best among defensive ends ... ranked No. 148 in the nation by On3, which also ranked him as the 12th-best player in Alabama and 20th-best defensive end in the nation ... Rivals rated him as the nation’s No. 175 overall player, No. 18 in Alabama and No. 16 among defensive ends.

In High School: Wore No. 3 for coach Patrick Nix at Central ... helped team to a 10-3 mark in 2022 and 13-1 record in 2021 ... posted 63 tackles as a senior, including 16.5 tackles for loss with 12 sacks ... also had an 86-yard reception for a touchdown ... posted 13 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, against Opelika ... had at least one tackle for loss in all but one game ... had 13 tackles with two sacks in his final game against Auburn High ... had 75 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks as a junior ... recorded at least one tackle for loss in 11 of the 14 games ... returned two fumbles for scores ... helped team rank third in Alabama according to MaxPreps ... had nine tackles, three for loss, against Eufaula ... posted five sacks in season opener against Hewitt-Trussville ... selected to the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star game … also selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Nov. 21, 2022 ... originally committed to Penn State … born Sept. 19, 2004 ... joined Justyn Ross (2018), Ray Thornton III (2019) and E.J. Williams (2020) one of four Clemson signees from Central High School in Phenix City in a six-class span from 2018-23 ... reunites with high school teammate Caleb Nix, a safety who walked on at Clemson in 2022 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “tuh-MARR-ee-ahn.”

Olsen Patt Henry | TE, Naples, Fla. | First Baptist Academy (Coach Billy Sparacio)

Rankings: Ranked by ESPN.com as the 11th-best TE/H-Back in the nation ... Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 14 TE/H-Back in the nation ... Listed as the No. 38 tight end in the nation by Rivals ... ranked by PrepStar as the nation’s 20th-best tight end.

In High School: Posted exactly 61 receptions for more than 1,000 yards in each of his last two years ... caught 61 passes for 1,159 yards as a senior and 61 passes for 1,053 yards as a junior ... scored 13 touchdowns as a senior and 17 as a junior ... in four years on the varsity squad, totaled 160 career receptions for 3,068 yards with 40 touchdowns ... averaged 19.2 yards per catch for his 38-game career ... helped team to 10-2 record as a senior ... recorded five 100-yard games in each of his last two years ... had seven catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns against Frostproof ... notched 155 yards and a touchdown among his eight receptions vs. Cardinal Mooney ... helped First Baptist to the FHSAA 1A state title ... recorded career-high 209 yards and four touchdowns against Community School of Naples in 2021 ... posted nine catches for 172 yards against American Collegiate Academy as a junior ... wore No. 11 at First Baptist Academy where he played for Billy Sparacio... invited to All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 7, 2022 ... born May 24, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.

Ian Reed | OL, Austin, Texas | Vandegrift HS (Coach Drew Sanders)

Rankings: Ranked as the nation’s No. 160 overall player by Rivals ... ranked No. 224 overall by 247Sports ... Rivals also listed him as the No. 26 player in Texas and nation’s No. 14 offensive tackle ... 247Sports listed him as the No. 40 player in Texas and 22nd-best offensive tackle in the nation ... PrepStar four-star prospect.

In High School: Wore No. 72 for coach Drew Sanders as a top offensive lineman at Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas ... helped Vandegrift to a 14-2 record and Texas 6A state championship berth in 2022 ... helped the 13-year-old program to its first state championship appearance … scored a touchdown on a 10-yard run on a designed lateral play as a senior, running over three opponents to score against Cedar Park ... one of three Clemson signees from the state of Texas, including fellow offensive lineman Harris Sewell from Odessa ... Clemson’s first offensive line commitment in class of 2023.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 7, 2022 ... born Dec. 29, 2004 ... comes to Clemson from same area as Austin natives and current Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik and safety Andrew Mukuba ... son of two rugby players, including his father, Eric, a former US Men’s National Team member, and his mother, Jeanna, who played four years on a travel rugby squad ... credits playing rugby for nine years for developing his agility ... Eric’s international career included earning his first cap against Australia in the 1999 Rugby World Cup in Wales ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

Harris Sewell | OL, Odessa, Texas | Permian HS (Coach Jeff Ellison)

Rankings: Top 100 offensive lineman from Texas who is rated among the top five at his position nationally ... ranked No. 85 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the 15th-best player in Texas and fourth-best offensive guard in the nation ... ranked 87th overall in the nation as a four-star prospect per PrepStar ... ranked as the sixth-best offensive lineman in the nation by both Rivals and 247Sports ... rated No. 108 overall by Rivals and No. 177 overall by 247Sports ... ranked No. 188 in the nation overall and as the nation’s 13th-best guard by On3.

In High School: Helped Permian to a 9-2 record in 2022, bringing Permian’s four-year record to 32-14 in his career ... four-time All-District selection, earning second-team honors as a freshman and first-team accolades in each of his final three years ... four-year starter on the offensive line ... became first freshman to start along the offensive line for Permian in at least 11 years ... honorable mention all-state selection in Texas as a junior with all-state honors still to be announced for 2022 ... second-team Academic All-State as a junior ... All-Permian Basin first-team honoree as a senior ... played right tackle, right guard and center during his senior year ... rated as the No. 1 center in Texas entering the 2022 season according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ... joined Ian Reed as one of two as offensive linemen from Texas in Clemson’s 2023 class ... also played baseball his freshman year and was a weight athlete on the track team his final three years ... wore No. 73 for coach Jeff Ellison in high school ... invited to the All-America Classic in Orlando.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 29, 2022 ... born Feb. 16, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “SOO-ull.”

Branden Strozier | CB, Lovejoy, Ga. | St. Francis HS (Coach Frank Barden)

Rankings: Ranked as No. 213 overall player in the nation by Rivals, which also listed him as the 17th-best player in Georgia and 28th-best cornerback ... ranked as 30th-best player in Georgia by 247Sports ... ranked No. 365 overall nationally by PrepStar.

In High School: Two-way player at St. Francis High School in 2022 ... had 57 career receptions for 1,066 yards and four scores offensively and recorded 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six interceptions and 34 passes defensed defensively ... played in 14 games as a senior, helping team to a 10-4 record in 2022 ... posted 43 receptions for 788 yards (18.3 avg.) and four scores on offense while contributing 41 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions for 98 return yards on defense ... had career-high 22 passes defensed in 2022 ... caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns against Mount Pisgah Christian ... notched six receptions for 116 yards and added two tackles for loss on defense against Bleckley County ... had nine tackles vs. Fellowship Christian ... broke up four passes vs. Providence Christian Academy ... recorded a 93-yard interception return for a score against Oglethorpe County ... broke up 10 passes in the first three games of the season alone ... posted 191 receiving yards on nine catches and made 12 tackles in five games in 2021 ... recorded four receptions, 58 receiving yards and five tackles in two games during the COVID-19-impacted season in 2020 ... played 12 games as a freshman in 2019 and had 37 tackles and three interceptions for 68 return yards ... wore No. 3 at St. Francis for coach Frank Barden.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on May 20, 2022 ... born Sept. 9, 2004 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … name pronounced “STRO-zhurr.”

Avieon Terrell | CB, Atlanta, Ga. | Westlake HS (Coach Rico Zackery)

Rankings: Ranked as the 99th-best player in the nation according to Rivals, which also listed him as the fifth-best player in Georgia and 13th-best cornerback in the nation ... ranked No. 178 overall in the nation by PrepStar as a four-star prospect.

In High School: Four-year contributor at Westlake who helped his team to a 9-4 record in 2022 ... collected 86 career tackles and six interceptions ... excellent all-around player who also was outstanding in the return game in 2022, posting nine kickoff returns for 289 yards, including a 73-yarder, and 12 punt returns for 189 yards, including a 65-yarder ... averaged 32.1 yards on kickoff returns and 15.8 yards on punt returns ... had five career receiving touchdowns, a punt return touchdown, a kickoff return touchdown, a fumble return touchdown and an interception return touchdown ... had a 146-yard punt return game, a 112-yard kickoff return game and a 148-yard reception yardage game over the course of his career ... posted 33 tackles on defense in 2022 with four interceptions for 59 return yards ... also had 20 catches for 427 yards as an end, he had five scores ... collected all four interceptions over final six games of the 2022 season ... posted seven catches for 148 yards and two scores vs. Parkview in the penultimate game of his prep career ... had 44 tackles with two interceptions as a junior in 2021 ... added two catches for 59 yards in limited offensive duty ... recorded a 70-yard fumble return for a score in 2020.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 6, 2022 ... brother of former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, an All-Pro cornerback who was a first-round draft choice of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 ... wore No. 8 for coach Rico Zackery in high school, same number his brother wore at Clemson as a cornerback from 2017-19 ... born Jan. 11, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … name pronounced “AY-vee-on turr-ELL.”

Christopher Vizzina | QB, Birmingham, Ala. | Briarwood Christian School (Coach Matthew Forester)

Rankings: National top-50 player cited as a five-star prospect by many recruiting services ... rated by PrepStar as the No. 31 overall player in the nation, sixth-best player in Alabama and sixth-best quarterback in the nation ... ranked 35th in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for 2023 … ranked No. 38 by ESPN.com, which ranked him as the nation’s seventh-best quarterback ... ranked No. 54 overall, No. 4 in Alabama and No. 7 among quarterbacks by 247Sports ... On3 ranked him No. 60 overall in the nation.

In High School: Completed 561-of-865 passes for 7,220 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his prep career ... also scored 29 rushing touchdowns, giving him 88 combined touchdowns rushing and passing for his career ... connected on 161-of-251 passes (64.1 percent) as a senior, totaling 1,828 yards and 16 scores ... also rushed for 341 yards and 11 scores ... had 2,169 yards of total offense in just nine games ... ironically had one of his best games of the year against Pelham, Dabo Swinney’s alma mater, when he completed 22-of-27 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns ... had 20 carries for a career-high 140 rushing yards vs. Oak Mountain ... completed 28-of-42 passes for 327 yards and two scores plus a rushing touchdown against Fairhope in his final high school game ... as a junior in 2021, completed 68.4 percent of his passes (134-of-196) for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions ... also rushed for 600 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish with 2,665 yards of total offense in 11 games ... helped team to 10-2 record with a trip to state semifinals ... completed 13-of-17 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns vs. Woodlawn ... completed 8-of-11 passes for 230 yards and five touchdowns against Huffman ... connected on 17-of-19 passes for 232 yards vs. Shades Valley ... contributed to the team’s 12-2 season as a freshman in 2019, completing 93-of-159 passes for 1,176 yards and 11 scores ... wore No. 17 for coach Matthew Forester at Briarwood Christian ... competed in the Elite 11 Camp in summer of 2022 ... invited to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas ... played in Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star game and led Alabama team to victory with a late touchdown pass, going 8-for-13 for 80 yards in the game.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on April 12, 2022 ... born April 27, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “VIZZ-ee-nuh.”

Kylen Webb | S, Tampa, Fla. | Sumner HS (Coach Alonzo Ashwood)

Rankings: Ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and as the No. 23 athlete in the nation ... ranked as the 16th-best player in Florida by 247Sports ... ranked as No. 16 athlete in this class by Rivals.

In High School: Missed his senior season in 2022 with an injury ... as a junior in 2021, had 426 rushing yards on 69 carries, a 6.2-yard average, with seven touchdowns in 2021 ... also added a punt return for a score, giving him eight total touchdowns as a junior ... collected 19 tackles on defense with two interceptions in 2021 ... recorded three kickoff returns for 51 yards and seven punt returns for 86 yards ... helped team to 9-3 record and a No. 27 ranking in MaxPreps in 2021 ... wore No. 3 at Sumner for coach Alonzo Ashwood ... ran track and finished fourth in the triple jump at the AAU National Indoor meet in 2022.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 8, 2022 ... born Oct. 6, 2004 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “KYE-linn.”

Peter Woods | DL, Alabaster, Ala. | Thompson HS (Coach Mark Freeman)

Rankings: Ranked by ESPN.com as one of the nation’s top 10 players regardless of position by ESPN, the highest ranking of any member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class ... ESPN ranked him No. 9 overall and as the best defensive tackle in the nation ... also listed by ESPN as the second-best player in Alabama ... ranked 14th in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for 2023 … listed by PrepStar as the nation’s No. 27 overall player and as a five-star prospect ... ranked No. 59 overall player by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the seventh-best player in Alabama and eighth-best defensive tackle ... ranked No. 48 overall player by On3, which listed him as the seventh-best player in Alabama and seventh-best among defensive tackles ... ranked No. 54 overall by Rivals, as well as the eighth-best player in Alabama and fifth-best defensive tackle in the nation … ranked among the top 35 in composite rankings compiled by both 247Sports and On3.

In High School: Led Thompson to four straight 7A State Championships (2019-22), first team in Alabama to win four straight state titles since Hoover in the early 2000s ... team compiled a 50-5 record in his four years ... 2022 MaxPreps first-team All-American and Alabama Player of the Year ... finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks ... recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season ... notched eight tackles (including three for loss) in state championship win over Auburn … had eight tackles and two sacks in state semifinal against Hoover ... posted four tackles for loss each against Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills ... as a junior in 2021, credited with 92 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks ... had career high five tackles for loss vs. Hoover in 2021 ... notched 12 tackles, a fumble recovery and a 45-yard interception return for the lone touchdown of his career against Vestavia Hills ... had 11 sacks for the year in 11 different games ... had 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2020 despite being limited by injury to only four games ... posted at least one tackle for loss in every game that year ... totaled 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a freshman, including four tackles for loss against Florence ... invited to All-America Classic in Orlando ... earned Most Valuable Player honors in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game, leading Alabama team with eight tackles, including seven tackles for loss with two sacks ... wore No. 11 for coach Mark Freeman at Thompson.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on July 8, 2022 ... born March 5, 2005 ... expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

Clemson added the following transfer:

Paul Tyson | QB, Birmingham, Ala. | Hewitt-Trussville HS | Alabama/Arizona State

Joins Clemson having appeared in 15 career games, including 14 at Alabama (2019-21) and one at Arizona State (2022), completing 10-of-16 career passes for 150 yards.

2022 (Arizona State): Transferred to Arizona State and made one appearance, contributing in the season opener against Northern Arizona.

2021 (Alabama): Served as the Tide’s holder and backup quarterback ... finished 10-of-16 passing for 150 yards ... completed his first career pass for a 10-yard gain in the season opener vs. Miami ... finished 1-for-3 for 39 yards against Marcer ... Completed 2-of-3 passes for 58 total yards against Southern Miss ... Entered late against Mississippi State but did not attempt a pass ... recorded late snaps at quarterback while continuing his duties as holder against Tennessee ... entered early in the second half against New Mexico State to complete 6-of-8 passes for 43 yards.

2020 (Alabama): Did not appear in game action.

2019 (Alabama): Made first career appearance against Western Carolina while redshirting.

High School: Finished his career at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala. with a 19-5 record as a starter ... threw for more than 6,500 yards and 69 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions in his 24 games as a starter for the Huskies ... completed 68.2 of his passes to rank second all-time in completion percentage in ASHAA history at the 7A level ... 2018 Elite 11 finalist ... selected to the Class 7A All-State first team in 2017 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) ... rated by 247Sports as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback and 17th-rated player from the state of Alabama ... Rivals listed him as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 11 prospect in the state ... was the No. 295 player on the ESPN 300 ... rated as the No. 14 pocket passer nationally and 13th-ranked prospect in Alabama by ESPN.com ... was a four-star prospect and a Top 350 All-American by PrepStar ... Elite 11 finalist.

Personal: Great grandson of College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant ... earned SEC Scholar-Athlete Award in 2020 and 2021 ... Eagle Scout ... studied business finance at Alabama and earned his degree in liberal studies from Arizona State in December 2022.

Clemson also added the following preferred walk-on:

Peyton Streko | RB, Cumming, Ga. | West Forsyth HS (Coach Dave Svehla)

In High School: Credited with 311 rushing attempts for 2,139 yards (6.9 avg.) and 27 touchdowns in three varsity seasons from 2020-22 … also caught 25 passes for 378 yards (15.1 avg.) with four receiving touchdowns to give him more than 2,500 career yards from scrimmage … also recorded 244 kickoff return yards … recorded 32 total touchdowns (27 rushing, four receiving and one via kickoff return) … two-time Region 6-7A first-team selection … shared Region 6-7A billing with Clemson Class of 2023 signees Rob Billings and Dee Crayton … rushed 170 for 1,140 yards with 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2022 … also collected 210 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions that year … had a dominant performance against Cambridge, recording 327 yards and five touchdowns on 32 carries … also posted 150-yard rushing performances against Cherokee (158) and Forsyth Central (181) … in 2021, rushed 87 times for 659 yards (7.6 avg.) with 11 touchdowns as a junior … tallied 267 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries against Walton that year … played for coach Dave Svehla.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Dec. 14, 2022 … originally committed to Air Force and chose to walk on at Clemson over scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Navy and others … last name pronounced STRECK-oh … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

