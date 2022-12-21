Clemson’s Diop selected first overall in MLS SuperDraft

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in program history, a Clemson men’s soccer star heard his name called as the first overall pick in the draft.

Hamady Diop was picked with top selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The defender was selected by Charlotte FC.

The junior from Senegal was named to the second-team All-ACC in back-to-back seasons (2021, 2022).

Diop’s selection marks four consecutive drafts that a Tiger has been selected in the top 5 picks.

🚨FIRST OVERALL PICK🚨



With the FIRST pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, Charlotte FC selects Hamady Diop!!!



Congratulations, Hamady! Can't wait for you to take this next step 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cU9DXoeDaK — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 21, 2022

