Clemson’s Diop selected first overall in MLS SuperDraft

Clemson's Hamady Diop (5) clears the ball against the Syracuse during the first half of the...
Clemson's Hamady Diop (5) clears the ball against the Syracuse during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Soccer Tournament championship match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(WBTV)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in program history, a Clemson men’s soccer star heard his name called as the first overall pick in the draft.

Hamady Diop was picked with top selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The defender was selected by Charlotte FC.

The junior from Senegal was named to the second-team All-ACC in back-to-back seasons (2021, 2022).

Diop’s selection marks four consecutive drafts that a Tiger has been selected in the top 5 picks.

