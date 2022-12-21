Conviction upheld for Greenville Co. murderer who challenged photo lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals said a man convicted of murder in Greenville County will remain in prison.

Anthony Mays shot and killed 21-year-old Azaveon Cook in the parking lot of a gas station on Pleasantburg Road in 2017. Two years later he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and 30 years for attempted murder.

Azaveon Cook was shot to death in a gas station parking lot in Greenville County in 2017. (Provided by family)

Mays appealed his conviction and sentence, challenging the photo lineup and surviving victim that helped investigators identify him as a suspect.

He alleged that there was only one heavyset person in the lineup of photos so it emphasized his picture over others. The court did not agree, saying the photos in the lineup contained multiple physical similarities and were not unduly suggestive.

Mays also claimed the witness who identified him was unreliable because he was shown the lineup while in the hospital recovering from surgery.

“Although the witness did have serious injuries, was on pain medication, and was only eighty percent sure about his identification, he had an excellent opportunity to view the shooter during the crime,” the Court of Appeals said in their published opinion. “He was ‘terrified at the time,’ his identification only wavered regarding the shooter’s hair length, and only a single day had passed since the shooting.”

Mays’ conviction and sentence from 2019 were affirmed by the court, which found the witness’s identification to be “accurate and reliable.” His projected release date is in 2057 according to the Department of Corrections.

