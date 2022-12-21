Coroner identifies victim of shooting at apartment complex in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Greenwood County.

According to the coroner, 24-year-old Gabriel Dion Goode died following a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cardinal Glen Apartments.

The coroner said Goode passed away at Self Regional Healthcare on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10:46 a.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.