Coroner identifies victim of shooting at apartment complex in Greenwood Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Greenwood County.

According to the coroner, 24-year-old Gabriel Dion Goode died following a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cardinal Glen Apartments.

The coroner said Goode passed away at Self Regional Healthcare on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10:46 a.m.

