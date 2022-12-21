Dabo Swinney: Clemson football program built on God’s NIL

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about how NIL has affected their program.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has had a lot to say about NIL over the years - and his press conference on National Signing Day was no different.

“We built this program on NIL. We really did,” Swinney said. “It’s probably different than what you’re thinking though. We built this program in God’s name, image, and likeness.”

He was responding to a question from FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole about how NIL has factored into recruiting since it began in South Carolina in July 2021.

“It really hasn’t been much of an issue for us,” Swinney said. “Our focus has always been inside out here.”

Earlier this year Swinney said he was wrongly tied to a narrative that he is against NIL.

“When NIL came there was nobody more equipped than us as a program, you know, with what we’ve been doing for 14 years now,” Swinney said on Wednesday. “God just continues to bless us here at Clemson.”

