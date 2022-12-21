Dansby Swanson thanks Braves fans after signing with Chicago Cubs

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Dansby Swanson thanked Atlanta Braves fans on Tuesday following the end of time with the organization.

Over the weekend, Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

On Tuesday, Swanson posted a message to Braves fans on social media thanking them for their support during his time in Atlanta.

Dansby Swanson's message to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/sfcoLwKol6 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) December 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.