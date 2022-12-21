Dansby Swanson thanks Braves fans after signing with Chicago Cubs

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Dansby Swanson thanked Atlanta Braves fans on Tuesday following the end of time with the organization.

Over the weekend, Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

On Tuesday, Swanson posted a message to Braves fans on social media thanking them for their support during his time in Atlanta.

