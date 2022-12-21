Deputies needs public’s help to find suspect after finding stolen motorcycle

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help for information after stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle was recovered.

Deputies said they responded to a house on Brock Road near Westminster on Tuesday in regards to a stolen 150th Anniversary Edition, Harley-Davidson FXST.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was stolen sometime between 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, but was recovered on Midnight Lane, which runs off of Mauldin Mill Road and Highway 123 near the Richland Community.

If anyone has information regarding this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could receive a cash reward.

