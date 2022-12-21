Driver crashes after trying to flee deputies in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Tuesday night after a chase ended in a crash.

Deputies said the driver tried to drive away from deputies just before 11:00 p.m. but ended up crashing on Anderson Highway just before Highway 29.

According to deputies, two people were in the car when it crashed. One person was ejected from the vehicle, and the other had to be extracted. Deputies added that both were alert and conscious following the crash. However, their current conditions are unknown.

Deputies also reportedly found drugs nearby that were thrown from the vehicle during the chase.

The investigation into this situation is still ongoing, according to deputies. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.