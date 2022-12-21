How Upstate counties plan to manage record growth

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s no secret that the Upstate is growing, but how are counties across the area preparing for that growth?

“I want to make it really clear that when we’re dealing with growth these are good problems to have,” said Certified Planner and Clemson University City and Regional Planning Masters Program Director John Gaber.

Gaber says the three main focuses cities and counties should have when addressing growth are quality of housing, roads and traffic, and open spaces.

“Fighting change and thinking growth is not going to happen is you’re in denial. So you got to accept change and work with it,” he said.

FOX Carolina reached out to counties across the Upstate to find out their plans.

In Pickens County, Planning Commission Vice Chair David Cox says the county is working to craft new laws on development standards.

The biggest concern regarding growth in the county is the roads.

“Our infrastructure is really bad in Pickens County. We need a lot of roads widened, we need a lot more roads paved and when you put these big structures, these big communities in rural areas it tremendously impacts the road system,” explained Cox.

In Spartanburg County, there have been more than $4 billion in investments in 2022, and an average of 20 people are moving to the area each day.

“If you don’t manage or plan growth, it will overrun you and take you by surprise,” said County Councilman David Britt.

Britt says there is emphasis from the county on improving roads, balancing developments and open spaces in addition to corporate and small businesses.

“We’re going to do what’s necessary to work on quality of place and quality of life. And there’s going to be some growth pains, but those are good pains,” he said.

Gaber says it will take public and private partners working together to make sure the area grows the best way possible in the future.

“Really just kind of keep a big, open picture of how things work currently and how they can work in the future,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.