Local athletes ink NLIs on Early National Signing Day

Gaffney football stars Grayson Loftis, Brayshawn Littlejohn and Nathan Johnson signed their...
Gaffney football stars Grayson Loftis, Brayshawn Littlejohn and Nathan Johnson signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.(None)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school athletes around the Upstate signed on the dotted line to play college football. Wednesday marked National Early Signing Day where athletes could finally sign their National Letters of Intent.

Below is a look at our area athletes that signed to Power Five schools.

NameHigh SchoolCollege
Markee AndersonDormanUniversity of South Carolina
Tyler BrownGreenvilleClemson
Grayson LoftisGaffneyDuke University
Misun KelleyDanielClemson
Thomas WilliamsPowdersvilleVirginia Tech
Jarvis GreenDutch ForkClemson
Travon WestWrenWake Forest
Miquel Dingle Jr.ByrnesTexas Tech
Brayshawn LittlejohnGaffneyUniversity of Missouri
Raheim JeterSpartanburgEast Carolina
Nathan JohnsonGaffneyApp State
DJ GethDormanNorth Carolina

