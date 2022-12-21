Local athletes ink NLIs on Early National Signing Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school athletes around the Upstate signed on the dotted line to play college football. Wednesday marked National Early Signing Day where athletes could finally sign their National Letters of Intent.

Below is a look at our area athletes that signed to Power Five schools.

Name High School College Markee Anderson Dorman University of South Carolina Tyler Brown Greenville Clemson Grayson Loftis Gaffney Duke University Misun Kelley Daniel Clemson Thomas Williams Powdersville Virginia Tech Jarvis Green Dutch Fork Clemson Travon West Wren Wake Forest Miquel Dingle Jr. Byrnes Texas Tech Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney University of Missouri Raheim Jeter Spartanburg East Carolina Nathan Johnson Gaffney App State DJ Geth Dorman North Carolina

🎥 Roll the Ŧape: Miquel Dingle, LB pic.twitter.com/mxZu2vgn9v — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 21, 2022

