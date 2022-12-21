Local athletes ink NLIs on Early National Signing Day
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school athletes around the Upstate signed on the dotted line to play college football. Wednesday marked National Early Signing Day where athletes could finally sign their National Letters of Intent.
Below is a look at our area athletes that signed to Power Five schools.
|Name
|High School
|College
|Markee Anderson
|Dorman
|University of South Carolina
|Tyler Brown
|Greenville
|Clemson
|Grayson Loftis
|Gaffney
|Duke University
|Misun Kelley
|Daniel
|Clemson
|Thomas Williams
|Powdersville
|Virginia Tech
|Jarvis Green
|Dutch Fork
|Clemson
|Travon West
|Wren
|Wake Forest
|Miquel Dingle Jr.
|Byrnes
|Texas Tech
|Brayshawn Littlejohn
|Gaffney
|University of Missouri
|Raheim Jeter
|Spartanburg
|East Carolina
|Nathan Johnson
|Gaffney
|App State
|DJ Geth
|Dorman
|North Carolina
