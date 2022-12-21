Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson

Zachary Hightower
Zachary Hightower(Anderson Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area.

Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning.

Lights cut in downtown Anderson
Lights cut in downtown Anderson(Anderson Police Department)

According to officers, they identified the suspect as Zachary Hightower through tips from the community. They added that Hightower is wanted for malicious damage. Anyone with information regarding the situation or Hightower can contact the Anderson Police Department.

