Oconee Co. deputies responding to incident on Cheohee Valley Road

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMASSEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident that took place in Tamassee Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were called for service at 6 a.m. at a home on Cheohee Valley Road.

This is all the information we have at this time.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: 80-year-old Upstate trainer proving age is just a mindset

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Download the free FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app for iOS or Android devices.
Download the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app!
Generic earthquake graphic.
USGS: Earthquake reported in Georgia
Javier Williams
Suspect released from jail hours before shooting that killed unborn baby
Suspect released from jail hours before shooting that killed unborn baby
Suspect released from jail hours before shooting that killed unborn baby