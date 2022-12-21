Resist the urge to create a “perfect” holiday

Parents may feel pressured to get everything perfect for the holidays, but Kristina Hernandez from Kidding Around Greenville says we don’t need to try “do it all.” She shares tips for minimizing your holiday schedule and focusing on quality time together.

