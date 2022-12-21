Resist the urge to create a “perfect” holiday

Parents may feel pressured to get everything perfect for the holidays, but Kristina Hernandez from Kidding Around Greenville says we don't need to "do it all."
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Parents may feel pressured to get everything perfect for the holidays, but Kristina Hernandez from Kidding Around Greenville says we don’t need to try “do it all.” She shares tips for minimizing your holiday schedule and focusing on quality time together.

You can check out Kidding Around Greenville for more advice and ideas.

You can also follow Kidding Around Greenville’s social media channels here:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parents may feel pressured to get everything perfect for the holidays, but Kristina Hernandez...
Resist the urge to "do it all" this holiday season
Chef Veera Gaul's arugula, orange & radish salad.
RECIPE: sweet & savory salad with oranges
Queen Momo shares tips for avoiding the holiday panic and finding joy this season.
Avoid the panic and find joy this holiday season
David Kabrin of Greenville360 shares ideas for things to do this week, including Skating on the...
Happening this week: festive family fun