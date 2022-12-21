SCDOT crews begin to treat roads to prepare for potential winter weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said crews are preparing roads around the state for potential winter weather over the holiday weekend.

Officials said crews pretreated certain roads and bridges to prevent ice and snow from building up. They added that they are monitoring weather conditions as the weekend approaches.

According to officials, drivers are urged to be careful, especially during any holiday traffic. Those able should avoid traveling during winter weather. However, officials said those who must travel should use extreme caution, slow down, and stay clear of crews working to clear and de-ice the roads.

In the case of an emergency, drivers can call *47 for SCDOT State Highway Emergency Program assistance.

With winter weather in the forecast, you may see SCDOT crews out today prepping roads with salt brine. We’re working to keep South Carolina roads and bridges safe, and we’re prepared for winter weather. Please use caution, watch out for our workers, and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/Cq5N29Zqkx — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) December 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.