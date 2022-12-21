‘Their last patrol isn’t alone’: Veteran’s Last Patrol are battle buddies during the final chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there’s approximately 400,000 veterans living in South Carolina, and the majority are over 55. One local nonprofit is focused on the mental and physical needs of older veterans, and they’re looking for more battle buddies, wingmen, and shipmates to join their cause.

Bill Quarles was a junior at Clemson with a pilot’s license, when he was drafted in 1943.

“Everybody had a role,” Quarles said. “I had never been further away than Atlanta.”

It was life-changing, and he soon found himself flying heavy bombers against Japanese positions in the Pacific. The then Lieutenant Quarles called it a joint forces operation.

“It was Air Force power, Navy power and the Infantry, of course,” he said.

He was also still serving in the Army Air Corps in August 1945, when the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs, days later Japan surrendered and the war was over.

“We were sitting out there when we heard it,” Quarles said.

The now 99-year-old Quarles was never known to hold onto things.

“And there’s no momento really in our house,” said Louise Quarles.

Her father also can’t recall the location of his dog tags.

“I think he’s the kind of person that doesn’t dwell on things, so I think he came home from the war and it was behind him, and it was good and he looked forward to the future,” Louise said.

And that’s where Veteran’s Last Patrol steps in.

Veteran’s Last Patrol organized this honor ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. Awarding Quarles with dog tags, certificates of appreciation, and a shadow box with military metals, his wings and his Distinguished Flying Cross.

“This was the best of all. I mean to see it all put together like that,” Louise said.

This is what Veteran’s Last Patrol likes to hear, and it’s part of their mission. They conduct at least two honor ceremonies a week.

“We don’t want to leave any veteran behind, they all want to be remembered,” said Roger Williams, Veteran’s Last Patrol captain. “We want to make sure that they are always remembered.”

The nonprofit also does hospice visits.

“We’re not there just to talk to them about their life history or just to listen, we’re also there to monitor and make sure that the veteran is being taken care of,” said Leroy Durrah, Jr. Veteran’s Last Patrol operations coordinator and Army veteran. “(We’re also here) to let them know about their benefits. We might have to pass that on to their caretaker. They are entitled to this.”

On this particular day the nonprofit is at Spartanburg’s Woodland Place Senior Living, where Veteran’s Last Patrol came bearing gifts.

“Every week we’re doing something. Somewhere,” Durrah said.

“I can say it fills a void,” Quarles added.

Veteran’s Last Patrol needs the public’s help in their active search for WWII veterans to honor. The nonprofit also seeks volunteers to join their cause visiting veteran’s in hospice care. If you’d like to help, visit here: https://www.veteranlastpatrol.org/

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.