Track Santa on Christmas Eve with Kendra Kent

Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent will have updates throughout Christmas Eve about Santa's trek around the globe.
Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent will have updates throughout Christmas Eve about Santa's trek around the globe.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent will be tracking Santa’s trip around the globe on Christmas Eve! Here’s how you can get updates.

Kendra will have updates about Santa’s location every 2-4 hours between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the free First Alert Weather app.

We’ll send updates to your phone as we track where Christmas presents are being delivered across the world!

Download the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app!

