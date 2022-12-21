Upstate family makes big Christmas light décor a tradition

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ll it’s getting cold and you might be looking for family Christmas activities you can do and stay warm doing. How about looking at Christmas lights from your car?

Several homes across the upstate have gone all out this year and they want you to drive by. If you’re riding around Simpsonville you might just see a jolly face.

“I’ve been doing Santa Claus probably for seven years now. Been putting lights up on my house for probably 27 or 28 years” said Jim Perry.

Perry designed his Christmas lights to look like Santa’s face.

“We started off pretty small with just ‘let it snow’ on the front of the garage doors or on our garage doors ‘wishing for snow’ then that went to a bunch of candy canes and we’d go high into the trees with candy canes” said Perry.

He buys strands of lights and creates these Christmas designs on his own. He does it for his 11 grandkids and for anyone driving by to see.

“There’s actually been times that we’ve set out here and pop popcorn for them and passed out popcorn” he said.

It’s a tradition that didn’t stop with Jim. Now his adult children do it too.

“So we always went as a family and we drove around town and looked at Christmas lights,” said Nate Perry.

Just like his dad, Nate Perry goes all out for Christmas and so did his three other siblings. Five houses in the family, each with their own name, theme and thousands of lights.

“To see and hear that from little children and grown folks. We see retirement buses come around and just to see the amount of people that come and look at them, it brings me joy” said Nate Perry.

“It was never a requirement,” Jim Perry laughed, “but it’s fun that they do it and they all have kids and their kids love it and so it’s kind of become a family tradition.”

Perry family houses: Simpsonville “Santa House” 1003 Powderhorn Drive. “Merry and Bright” at 402 Tulip Tree Lane. “The Gingerbread House” at 5 Digby Place. “Blue Blue Christmas Musical” at 59 Enoree Farm Way, Taylors. “Christmas at the Cabin” at 421 Brookstone Way, Central.

