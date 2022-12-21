USC signs top 20 class on Early Signing Period

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina welcomes 20 commits to the team as the first day of the Early Signing Period started on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

The class is headlined by four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson from Dorman. According to 247Sports rankings, Anderson is the 128th best recruit in the Class of 2023 and the highest ranked prospect committed to the Gamecocks. The 6′4″, 320 offensive lineman helped pave the way for the Cavaliers to run for over 3,000 yards.

This recruiting class is already getting a lot of praise. 247Sports rates this haul for the Gamecocks as the 16th best in the nation.

Below is a look at the newest additions to South Carolina.

Name Position School State Markee Anderson Offensive Line Dorman South Carolina Desmond Umeozulu Edge Charles Herbert Flowers Maryland Grayson Howard Linebacker Andrew Jackson Florida Xzavier McLeod Defensive Line Camden South Carolina Oluwatosin Babalade Offensive Line DeMatha Catholic Maryland Dontavius Braswell Running Back Washington County Georgia Trovon Baugh Offensive Line Pace Academy Georgia Monteque Rhames Edge Manning South Carolina Elijah Davis Defensive Line East Mississippi C.C. Mississippi Kelton Henderson Athlete Lehigh Senior Florida Jalon Kilgore Safety Putnam County Georgia Zahbari Sandy Safety St. John’s DC Connor Cox Tight End The Bolles School Florida CJ Adams Receiver Pebblebrook Georgia Jatavius Shivers Offensive Line Villa Rica Georgia Cameron Upshaw Safety Taylor County Florida Kamron Sandlin Athlete Anniston Alabama Reid Mikeska Tight End Bridgeland Texas Tyshawn Russell Receiver Bishop McDevitt Pennsylvania Judge Collier Athlete Legion Collegiate Academy South Carolina

Two more athletes are expected to sign to South Carolina. Defensive lineman Zavion Hardy and athlete Vicari Swain are both hard commits to USC, but have yet to sign their NLIs.

South Carolina also added four transfers. Former Arkansas tight end Trey Knox, former Florida tight end Nick Elksnis, Former Yale offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo and former Newberry running back Mario Anderson Jr all join the Gamecocks.

Click here for a full look at 247Sports opinions on the Gamecocks recruiting class.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.