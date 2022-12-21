USC signs top 20 class on Early Signing Period

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina welcomes 20 commits to the team as the first day of the Early Signing Period started on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

The class is headlined by four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson from Dorman. According to 247Sports rankings, Anderson is the 128th best recruit in the Class of 2023 and the highest ranked prospect committed to the Gamecocks. The 6′4″, 320 offensive lineman helped pave the way for the Cavaliers to run for over 3,000 yards.

This recruiting class is already getting a lot of praise. 247Sports rates this haul for the Gamecocks as the 16th best in the nation.

Below is a look at the newest additions to South Carolina.

NamePositionSchoolState
Markee AndersonOffensive LineDormanSouth Carolina
Desmond UmeozuluEdgeCharles Herbert FlowersMaryland
Grayson HowardLinebackerAndrew JacksonFlorida
Xzavier McLeodDefensive LineCamdenSouth Carolina
Oluwatosin BabaladeOffensive LineDeMatha CatholicMaryland
Dontavius BraswellRunning BackWashington CountyGeorgia
Trovon BaughOffensive LinePace AcademyGeorgia
Monteque RhamesEdgeManningSouth Carolina
Elijah DavisDefensive LineEast Mississippi C.C.Mississippi
Kelton HendersonAthleteLehigh SeniorFlorida
Jalon KilgoreSafetyPutnam CountyGeorgia
Zahbari SandySafetySt. John’sDC
Connor CoxTight EndThe Bolles SchoolFlorida
CJ AdamsReceiverPebblebrookGeorgia
Jatavius ShiversOffensive LineVilla RicaGeorgia
Cameron UpshawSafetyTaylor CountyFlorida
Kamron SandlinAthleteAnnistonAlabama
Reid MikeskaTight EndBridgelandTexas
Tyshawn RussellReceiverBishop McDevittPennsylvania
Judge CollierAthleteLegion Collegiate AcademySouth Carolina

Two more athletes are expected to sign to South Carolina. Defensive lineman Zavion Hardy and athlete Vicari Swain are both hard commits to USC, but have yet to sign their NLIs.

South Carolina also added four transfers. Former Arkansas tight end Trey Knox, former Florida tight end Nick Elksnis, Former Yale offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo and former Newberry running back Mario Anderson Jr all join the Gamecocks.

Click here for a full look at 247Sports opinions on the Gamecocks recruiting class.

