USGS: Earthquake reported in Georgia

ETON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit a town in Georgia that is close to the Tennessee border Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the earthquake hit a little over 9 miles away from Eton, Georgia around 3:30 p.m. This is 23.4 miles away from Cleveland, Tennessee.

The quake had a magnitude of 1.3 and a depth of about 14 kilometers.

