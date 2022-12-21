WARRANTS: Man arrested after beating woman with metal pipe, barricading himself, children in house

TAMASSEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges including kidnapping and domestic violence after he barricaded himself in a house with three children.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Cheohee Valley Road at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and spoke with a woman who said she had been assaulted.

During the investigation, deputies noticed physical injuries on the woman.

According to arrest warrants, the woman was beat with a metal pipe all over her body and around her head.

They also learned her phone was broken by the suspect, preventing her from calling for help. She was later taken to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Deputies later went to a home on Dynamite Road--the location where the assault happened--and gathered evidence.

This lead them to attempt to arrest 52-year-old Tracy Lee Fowler. However, Fowler, barricaded himself inside the house, along with three children whose ages are unknown.

SWAT and more Oconee County deputies arrived on scene to assist and they started negotiations with Fowler, deputies said.

They said Fowler came out of the house and was arrested without incident on domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping and resisting arrest charges.

The three children were taken to a safe place.

