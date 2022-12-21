Winter storm safety tips for families affected by dementia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With a major storm projected to bring dangerously low temperatures, high winds and rain, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing protective tips for families caring for loved ones living with a dementia-related illness.

The AFA advises family caregivers to take the following steps to protect their loved ones from the cold.

Know the warning signs of hypothermia. The AFA says Hypothermia is a concern for everyone in a winter storm but especially for someone living with dementia who may have difficulty processing temperature and weather changes. Look for shivering, exhaustion, sleepiness, slurred speech, memory loss and clumsy motor skills.

Use traditional blankets instead of electric ones. Electric blankets could cause burns for those living with dementia, as they may be less sensitive to changes in temperature and might not feel the over-heated effect of the blanket.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases with the use of the furnace and other heating methods that keep your house warm. Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause a dull headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, confusion, weakness, blurred vision, shortness of breath and loss of consciousness. Check the heating system at least once a year and install carbon monoxide detectors on each level of the home.

Stock up on and ensure the person has enough food and water to last until the storm passes and road conditions improve. Make sure their cell phones and tablets are charged in case the power goes out. Flashlights (not candles), blankets and other warm clothing should also be easily accessible in case of power failure.

Use electric heaters with caution. Electric space heaters can pose a fire risk, especially when used with extension cords or if they are knocked over.

Take steps to prevent falls. Someone living with dementia may have vision issues that make it harder to see ice or gauge when a walkway is slippery.

Watch out for wandering. Wandering is a very common behavior for individuals with dementia. The person might leave without warning and become lost and unable to return to safety.

Know the contingency plans for care. Storms or extreme weather may impact home care service. Inquire with your loved one’s home care provider about what the backup or contingency plans are to deliver services, or extend their hours to cover the projected period of the extreme weather conditions.

Be prepared for emergencies. Have the emergency contact numbers for local police department, fire department and utility providers readily available.

If there is any chance you and or your loved one might have to leave the home, refer to information from organizations such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or the American Red Cross to make a disaster plan.

