GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are responding to the Walmart of Woodruff Road for a suspicious item left in front of the store.

Deputies said the call came in around 8:30 a.m. for the item at 1451 Woodruff Road.

The bomb squad is on location and K-9 deputies are currently performing a sweep, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid this area until leared by law enforcement.

Stay tuned for further details.

