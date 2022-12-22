Christmas Eve church services around the Upstate
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking to attend a Christmas Eve church service in the Upstate, we’ve found some options for you.
Several online streaming options can be found by clicking the links to the church’s websites.
Greenville County:
- Fellowship Greenville has services at 1:00, 3:00, & 5:00 p.m.
- First Presbyterian Greenville has services at 2:00, 4:00 (Children’s Service), 7:00, and 11:00 p.m.
- Grace Church has services at their Downtown location at 9:00 and 10:30 a.m. More Upstate locations can be found by clicking the link.
- Summit Church has a service in Cherrydale at 2:00 p.m. More Upstate locations can be found by clicking the link.
- Five Forks Baptist Church is holding a candlelight service at 7:00 p.m.
- Church of the Redeemer Episcopal is holding a service at 6:00 p.m.
Spartanburg County:
- NewSpring Spartanburg has services at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. More Upstate locations can be found by clicking the link.
- Westminister Presbyterian Church has a Children’s Christmas Eve Service at 5:30 p.m. and a Candlelight Service at 11:00 p.m.
- Central United Methodist Church has a service at 5:00 p.m.
- Church at the Mill has services at their Central Campus in Moore, SC at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. They also have services at their Woodruff Campus at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m.
Anderson County:
- Concord Baptist Church has a service at 6:00 p.m.
- Grace Episcopal Church has a service at 5:00 and 10:00 p.m.
- Second Chance Church has services at 2:00, 4:00, and 6:00 p.m.
- Trinity United Methodist Church has a contemporary service at 5:00 p.m. and a traditional service at 7:00 p.m.
- St. George’s Episcopal Church has a service at 6:00 p.m.
Pickens County:
- Pickens Presbyterian Church has a candlelight service at 11 p.m.
- Pickens View Wesleyan Church has a service at 10:30 a.m.
- Holy Trinity Episcopal Church has a service at 4:00 p.m.
Oconee County:
- Welcome Wesleyan Church has a service at 5:30 p.m.
- Ann Hope United Methodist Church has a service at 5:30 p.m.
- Saint Mark United Methodist Church has a service at 7 p.m.
- Seneca Presbyterian Church has a service at 7:00 p.m.
Cherokee County:
- Cherokee Creek Baptist Church has a service at 8:00 p.m.
Union County:
- Grace United Methodist Church has a candlelight service at 7:30 p.m.
- Tabernacle Baptist Church has a candlelight service at 5:00 p.m.
Laurens County:
- Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church has services at both their Central and East Campuses at 10:00 p.m.
- Laurens United Methodist Church has services at 4:00 and 11:00 p.m.
- St. James United Methodist Church has a candlelight service at 5:00 p.m.
- Episcopal Church of the Epiphany has a service at 9:00 p.m.
Abbeville County:
- South Side Baptist Church has a service at 5:00 p.m.
Greenwood County:
- Main Street United Methodist Church has a service at 5:00 p.m.
- New Covenant Greenwood has a service at 5:00 p.m.
- Immanuel Lutheran Church has an early service at 4:00 p.m. and a midnight service which starts at 11:00 p.m.
