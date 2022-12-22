Christmas Eve church services around the Upstate

(KBTX)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking to attend a Christmas Eve church service in the Upstate, we’ve found some options for you.

Several online streaming options can be found by clicking the links to the church’s websites.

Greenville County:

Spartanburg County:

Anderson County:

Pickens County:

Oconee County:

Cherokee County:

Union County:

Laurens County:

Abbeville County:

Greenwood County:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Javier Williams
Another victim dies following shooting that killed unborn child
Powdersville star Thomas Williams signs to play football at Virginia Tech on Wednesday, Dec....
Local stars sign on the dotted line
Early Signing Day
Early Signing Day
Wanted Sex Offender
Wanted Sex Offender