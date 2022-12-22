Clemson’s Joey Skinner picked in MLS Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s soccer star Joey Skinner was selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

The Tigers Defender heard his name called with the 11th overall selection in the first round of the draft. He was picked by Nashville SC.

Skinner joins Hamady Diop as the two Clemson players selected in the MLS SuperDraft. Diop was picked with the first overall pick, marking the first time a Tiger was taken with the top overall pick.

🚨Another Tiger off the board!!🚨



Congratulations to Joey Skinner, the 11th overall pick to Nashville SC! So proud of you, Joey!! pic.twitter.com/fMu2iQVUl3 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 21, 2022

