Clemson’s Joey Skinner picked in MLS Draft
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s soccer star Joey Skinner was selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.
The Tigers Defender heard his name called with the 11th overall selection in the first round of the draft. He was picked by Nashville SC.
Skinner joins Hamady Diop as the two Clemson players selected in the MLS SuperDraft. Diop was picked with the first overall pick, marking the first time a Tiger was taken with the top overall pick.
