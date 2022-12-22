Friday’s Mega Millions drawing offers half billion dollar jackpot

Friday's Mega Millions drawing offers half-billion-dollar jackpot for holidays
Friday’s Mega Millions drawing offers half-billion-dollar jackpot for holidays(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mega Millions jackpot continues its surge just in time for the holidays as it tops half a billion dollars for Friday night’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been on a roll since two tickets in Florida and California split a $502 million jackpot in the Oct. 14 drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The Powerball also has been on a roll recently as the Christmas Eve jackpot rises to $186 million, or $100.1 million in cash.

Players can buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

