Greenwood PD investigating after woman shot to death in bedroom

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight.

Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

According to the department, detectives are interviewing a person of interest in this case.

Police said it is not believed that this case is connected in any way with the shooting incident Tuesday morning which resulted in two deaths.

This investigation is still active. Stay tuned for more details.

