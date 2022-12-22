Temporary warming shelter opening in Oconee Co. Christmas weekend

WALHALL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dure to expected freezing temperatures expected in the area, Oconee County Emergency Services is opening a temporary warming shelter for people seeking a warm place to sleep.

The warming shelter, located at the Seneca Church of God of Prophecy, 1016 Overbrook Drive, will open it’s door at 7 a.m. on Friday. Dec. 23 through 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. Daytime hours may vary.

The warming shelter will accept men, women and children who are seeking shelter from the cold weather. No pets, drugs, alcohol or weapons will be permitted.

Officials encourage anyone outside in the below freezing temperatures should wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves and a hat. Individuals should stay dry and change out of any wet clothing as frequently as possible.

“To avoid hypothermia, be aware of the wind chill,” said officials. “Seek shelter immediately if experiencing uncontrollable shaking, extreme tiredness, or numbness in the fingers, toes, ears or nose.”

For additional information about the warming shelter, contact 864-638- 4200.

MORE NEWS: Seneca man charged after stabbing family member in cheek, deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.