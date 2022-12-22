Seneca man charged after stabbing family member in cheek, deputies say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man is awaiting a bond hearing after he was arrested on a change of attempted murder on Wednesday.

Deputies said they responded to Watersedge Road for a report of a stabbing. While deputies were investigating, the victim, an adult female who is a family member of the suspect’s, was taken to the hospital by paramedics for further treatment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, 24-year-old Justin Jacob Engle, who left the scene in the victim’s car before deputies arrived was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Deputies tell us Engle was taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury on his right hand. After receiving treatment, he was taken to jail.

Engle was charged with attempted murder for stabbing the victim in the left cheek with a kitchen/steak knife in an attempt to kill her, according to an arrest warrant. He was also charged with one count of driving under suspension as a result of traffic stop.

Due to the nature of the incident, deputies said they will not be released the victim’s name nor the nature of the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

