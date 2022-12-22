Tanglewood Middle School shooter to appear in detention center hearing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing another student at Tanglewood Middle School is set to appear in court for a detention center hearing Thursday morning.

The defendant, who has not been named, was 12 years old at the time of the shooting. He is charged with murder in the death of 12 year old Jamari Jackson.

At this time, the defendant is being tried as a juvenile. Unlike adult defendants in South Carolina, juvenile defendants can’t post bail. Instead, the court decides whether the minor should be released or kept behind bars.

The shooting took place on March 31.

Officials said a school resource officer called for backup after hearing shots fired in the hallway. That’s where Jamari was shot in the chest.

Jamari was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed from his injuries.

The young defendant has been in custody since March.

Back in May, the suspect had his 30-day detention hearing waived so that defense attorneys could have more time to look through evidence before making a case before a judge.

The hearing is set to take place at 9:30 a.m.

