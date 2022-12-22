‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures.

Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas.

“If you have animals and leave them outside in kennels unattended, you better ensure they have sufficient warm sheltering,” the police department posted on Facebook with the legal definition of cruelty to animals. “If not this penalty will apply to you. This is your warning!”

For felony cruelty to animals, the maximum sentence is 5 years in prison and $5,000. For misdemeanor cruelty to animals, suspects face a max sentence of 90 days in jail for a first offense and a 2-year max for subsequent offenses.

