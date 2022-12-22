Upstate caterers filling orders despite lingering pandemic challenges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holiday’s are a busy time for everyone. If you’re busy shopping for gifts you might not have time to cook the Christmas dinner too. So that mean’s upstate catering restaurants are having a very busy holiday season.

“A run-run of go-go type of time of the year” is how Audrey Casella describes it.

Casella is the General Manager of Latin Flavorz restaurant on Batesville Road.

“I don’t know if it’s the Latin culture” she laughed, “but I feel like everybody’s going to wait until the day before but we already have a great bulk of orders in the system.”

The veteran owned-authentic Latin restaurant already has 200 catering orders on deck, and they expect more coming.

“Yeah, we’re definitely very very busy as well as with the empanada platters and other stuff that we have in our menu,” said Casella.

Lashon Mays has been heating up the grill at Justshon’s Catering & Restaurant too. His one word to describe the catering frenzy---“chaotic” he said.

Mays’s restaurant serves up southern comfort food for Christmas parties and family dinners. He says the catering requests keep coming.

“They’re on the phone, on the email I mean emails come to you all through the night” said Mayes, the owner of Justshon’s.

While neither restaurants are overwhelmed yet, pandemic factors are still at play. Last year the omicron variant case surge was the challenge, this year it’s the price of food.

“COVID-19 still has an effect on everything, things are just a little bit slower, the prices of food are just way up” he said.

But they’re finding ways to make it through the busy season.

“We already have a good amount of food that’s already been paid for and reserved and we’re gonna keep on taking orders until we literally run out of food, “said Casella.

According to the USDA, food prices across the country are expected to continue the upward trend in early 2023. They predict prices will rise between 3 and 4 percent.

If you want to check out these restaurants both will be open with specials on Christmas eve. Check out more information on their Facebook pages: Latin Flavorz. and Justshon’s.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.