Wanted attempted murder suspect arrested during Upstate traffic stop
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for attempted murder during a traffic stop in Roebuck Wednesday morning.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Walnut Grove Road at 10:10 a.m. to locate Jacob Ryan Mims, 31. Upon arrival, officials saw a car matching the vehicle Mims drives behind the home.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the car attempting to pull out of the driveway. Deputies did not engage in a pursuit but followed behind Mims in case he decided to to get out of the car and run away.
Deputies said after following Mims, the pursuit came to a stop. He complied with commands to get out of the car and was take into custody.
Mims was charged with the following and is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center:
- Attempted murder
- Driving under suspension
- Habitual traffic offender (2 counts)
- Blue light violation - first offense
- No turn signal
- Removing, destroying or circumventing operation of electronic monitoring device
- Resisting arrest no assault (2 counts)
- Littering - first offense
- Escape
- Hit and run unattended vehicle
- Home detention violation
- Blue light - second offense
- Reckless driving
- Use of tag on wrong vehicle
- Muffler violation
- Window tint regulation violation
- Driving under suspension not DUI
