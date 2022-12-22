Wanted attempted murder suspect arrested during Upstate traffic stop

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for attempted murder during a traffic stop in Roebuck Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Walnut Grove Road at 10:10 a.m. to locate Jacob Ryan Mims, 31. Upon arrival, officials saw a car matching the vehicle Mims drives behind the home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the car attempting to pull out of the driveway. Deputies did not engage in a pursuit but followed behind Mims in case he decided to to get out of the car and run away.

Deputies said after following Mims, the pursuit came to a stop. He complied with commands to get out of the car and was take into custody.

Mims was charged with the following and is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center:

Attempted murder

Driving under suspension

Habitual traffic offender (2 counts)

Blue light violation - first offense

No turn signal

Removing, destroying or circumventing operation of electronic monitoring device

Resisting arrest no assault (2 counts)

Littering - first offense

Escape

Hit and run unattended vehicle

Home detention violation

Blue light - second offense

Reckless driving

Use of tag on wrong vehicle

Muffler violation

Window tint regulation violation

Driving under suspension not DUI

