Deputies detain person of interest in overnight shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest has been detained following an overnight shooting.

Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s condition will be released at a later time.

This investigation is still ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.