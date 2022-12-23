SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County

Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night.

FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road.

SWAT was activated for the call according to dispatchers. Multiple deputies were on the scene as well.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

