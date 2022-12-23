Greenville Zoo closing due to subfreezing temperatures

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo will be closed on Friday as the area braces for bitterly cold weather.

Temperatures with wind chill are expected to drop as low as single digits in the Upstate. City officials said the animals will be kept indoors.

Holidays at the Zoo is also cancelled Friday, but the city said pre-sold tickets will be honored on other nights.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.