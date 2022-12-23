Police investigating after 2 shot in Greenville

Police were called to a shooting on Nichol Street
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a shooting on Nichol Street around 9:14 p.m. Police said they were unable to locate a victim but they found the scene where the incident had occurred.

Shortly afterward two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SWAT respond to scene on Hunts Bridge Road.
SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County
Greenville County Sheriff's Office patrol car
SWAT, deputies responding to scene in Greenville County
Police investigate shooting on Nichol Street in Greenville, SC
Greenville police investigating after 2 victims shot
Western NC braces for bitter cold temps
Western NC braces for bitter cold temperatures