Prepare for the ‘artic blast’ and when to call a professional

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been a busy few days for people in heating and plumbing. According to a half-dozen companies we spoke with calls of service increased this week as people prepped for the artic blast, and one company plans to have their workers on stand-by all weekend.

So, what should homeowners and renters know in order to protect their property over the next few days?

For 40 years Five Star Plumbing Heating Cooling HVAC technician Tony Blackwell has responded to customers’ needs tied to weather.

“A lot of riding,” he said. “I generally do four to five calls a day.”

And right now the list is short, but at the start of the week when talk of an artic blast and wind chills below zero started it was double digits.

“We’re looking at anywhere between 12 to 20 calls on Monday for no heat,” said Jay Mahaffey, Five Star comfort advisor. “The hearing systems in a lot of homes had failed and quit working.”

And from now, through the weekend, Five Star has four emergency teams to respond when customers have heating or plumbing problems.

“We’re in the service industry so we have to be available 24/7, 365 days -- not just when it’s convenient for us, but when it’s convenient for everyone,” Mahaffey said.

And both Blackwell and Mahaffey say there’s preventative steps customers should know.

“It is not a myth,” Mahaffey said. “The goal is to be proactive, not reactive.”

First, they advise having heating and AC systems inspected by a qualified technician twice a year. Plumbing and generators should be inspected once a year. And with temps going below the freezing mark outside, they advise additional steps:

- Allow “a very small trickle” of water to flow through your water lines to avoid freezing.

- Leave the cabinet doors underneath sinks open to ventilate them with warm air.

- Also check your air filters and replace if need be.

“Basically a dirty or clogged air filter is kind of like running a marathon breathing through a straw, it puts a significant strain on the blower motor,” Mahaffey said. “It also decreases the efficiency substantially.”

He also suggests keeping the thermostat on 68 degrees Fahrenheit for most of the day during the winter. And in case you use a gas log fireplace for more than an hour, make sure you crack your window.

“Two to three inches,” Mahaffey said. “If they fail to continuously run it’s probably starving for oxygen and the oxygen sensor has picked up that there’s not enough fresh air in the building.”

Tips that can keep you safe and comfortable. But Blackwell’s got to run to another call, because nothing’s guaranteed.

“It’s time to call a professional, when you’re having trouble,” he said.

So when is it time to call a professional? That depends, for heat for example, experts say when you’re not getting “enough heat or no heat”. And experts like Five Star are willing to respond.

