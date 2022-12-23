South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers signs to play at South Carolina

By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina football got a big present just in time for Christmas.

South Florence High School standout LaNorris Sellers announced Friday that he signed his national letter of intent with the Gamecocks, a day after the start of the early signing period.

A Shrine Bowl selection and a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football award, Sellers was a highly-touted recruit who also had offers from other Power Five schools. He previously committed to play at Syracuse.

Sellers helped lead South Florence to the Class 4A state championship and an unbeaten season in 2022.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer welcomed Sellers to the team in a tweet shortly after the announcement.

