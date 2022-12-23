Nearly 20K customers without power in Upstate, Western NC Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A strong cold front is bringing gusty winds that are causing several people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina to wake up without power on Friday.

Duke Energy’s power outage map is showing more than 11,000 people without power

The following counties are experience high numbers of customers without power:

Greenville - 4,602

Greenwood - 1,042

Oconee - 1,237

Pickens - 1,013

Anderson - 2,733

Spartanburg - 536

Buncombe - 3.640

Duke said widespread power outages are expected Friday as a strong cold front moves across the service area, bringing high sustained winds and frequent gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour in many areas. Temperatures will continue to fall and are expected to remain bitterly cold through the weekend.

Crews have begun outage restoration and will be at the ready throughout the day to make repairs as wind conditions allow.

