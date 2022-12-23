Western NC braces for bitter cold temperatures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Preparations for a cold Christmas weekend are underway in Buncombe County.

At NCDOT, crews are working 12-hour shifts and in Buncombe County 50 trucks and plows are ready to hit the streets with ice as a big concern.

“If it is a rain event and the temperatures do drop, which we expect them to drop due to the weather, is the black ice. The areas that could be glassy that shades over,” said Buncombe County Maintenance Engineer Paul Roberts.

The biggest concern this weekend for city of Asheville officials is the frigid temperatures.

To put into perspective how cold it might get, it could be the coldest Christmas the city has experienced in nearly four decades.

“That’s a big difference than just snow at 30 degrees versus really cold just unbearable temperatures of five degrees that we’re looking at,” said Asheville FD PIO Kelley Klope.

A Code Purple has been issued in Asheville, meaning partnering shelters like ABCCM Veterans Restoration Quarters will be open for anyone in need of a place to stay.

“Typically I see 45-55 people coming in when it drops barely below 30 degrees, but when we’re talking single digits I’m expecting that number to go up by 15 or 20,” said Veterans Restoration Quarters Operations Manager John Whitt.

The shelter can hold up to 100 people.

“I want to do this and everybody that’s involved wants to do this, it’s about helping people,” he said.

The Asheville Fire Department is also working to make sure everyone has a safe place to stay this weekend and is also keeping a close eye on the temperature and winds.

“Definitely hope that none of the power gets knocked out, but what we are asking people to prepare for are frozen pipes,” said Klope.

