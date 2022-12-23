Winter storm, high winds cause storm damage in Upstate

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate.

Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards.

RELATED: 33K customers without power in Upstate, Western NC Friday

FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford.

Caption

If you have storm damage, report it here and send us pictures and videos here.

MORE NEWS: Dangerously cold, Arctic air arrives

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bart Steven Sider
Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home
Tree uprooted due to high winds in Simpsonville.
Storm damage in the Upstate WHNS
Person of interest detained in overnight shooting
Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say
Storm damage in the Upstate
Storm damage in the Upstate