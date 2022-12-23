Winter storm, high winds cause storm damage in Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate.

Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards.

FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford.

