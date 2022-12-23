Woodruff Road busy, as last-minute shoppers scramble before Christmas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The countdown to Christmas is on and that means there is not much time to get last-minute gifts or food.

Twas a few days before Christmas and all through the town, not a creature was stirring...except on Woodruff Road.

“It was awful parking was awful, traffic was awful everywhere has been very hectic and the lines have been long,” said Rick and Karen Jones.

Like many others, the Jones braved the crowds to get Christmas gifts.

“I’m pretty last minute a lot of the time. I’m last minute with everything in my life” laughed JoJo Ginn, a last-minute shopper.

The Ginn’s are from Los Angeles, instead of bringing gifts on the plane, they’re buying them now.

“It’s hard to travel with all your gifts sometimes so we were like we gotta go get some gifts because we didn’t travel with much,” said Jason and JoJo Ginn.

Long lines in stores and long lines at stoplights too.

“Woodruff Road is Woodruff Road but, this is kinda Woodruff on steroids,” said Karen Jones.

“It’s even though it’s already green, you’re still sitting there for five more minutes. It’s been really insane” said Cecyllia Knight, the team lead at Buff City Soap.

That’s also insanely good for business. At Buff City Soap, the staff handmakes different soaps, a perfect stocking stuffer.

Knight says at least 100 people come through the door during her shifts.

“It’s been really really busy since Black Friday, we’ve been going nonstop. It’s really good though. It’s really fun. Never a dull moment here” she said.

“I mean everybody’s got that you know that one person that they might have not gotten a gift for yet that they just thought of,” said Zach Roach, the store director at Academy Sports.

Academy Sports began prepping for the holidays months in advance.

“We see lots and lots of customers coming into the store every day it’s been great to see the busyness,” said Roach.

But, it’s a crowd some recommend avoiding if you can.

“Stay off Woodruff road, do not come here, go away,” laughed Rick Jones.

Many stores including Buff City Soap and Academy Sports have extended hours tomorrow, but they’ll close early on Christmas Eve. So if you still have a few gifts to grab, get them while you can.

