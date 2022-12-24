CCMF adds Bailey Zimmerman, Ian Munsick to 2023 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach.

The four-day musical festival announced Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick will both perform on the Coors Light Main Stage.

CCMF will take place June 8-11, 2023. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s event.

Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Brooks & Dunn will headline the festival.

