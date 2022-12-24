Cold Christmas, but warming by New Years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The frigid air lingers over the area for Christmas and even into the early part of the last week of the year. But my New Year’s Eve, temperature climb above normal.

First Alert Headlines

Dangerously cold wind chills Christmas morning

Staying sunny this weekend and next week

Gradually warming all week

It was the coldest Christmas Eve on record in Greenville this year. The morning low of 7° broke the old record of 8° set in 1983. And the high was only 28° setting a new record low high. The old record was 30° set in 1945. It was colder in Asheville but not record breaking. Asheville dipped to a morning low of 0° with a high of 24°. But the record low is -5° and the record low high is 17° so both stayed safe.

The chilly weather sticks around into Christmas morning as temperatures dip into the single digits across the mountains and in the mid teens in the Upstate so it is a touch warmer but still down right cold. The winds die down in the Upstate but still the 5 mph breeze gives us wind chills around 5°. In the mountains, winds gusting 20 to 25 mph give us wind chills in the negatives. So the mountains are under a wind chill advisory through 10 AM Christmas morning.

Christmas Morning (Fox Carolina)

Highs recover to the upper 30s to around 40 in the Upstate and the upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains with mostly sunny skies on Christmas Day. Christmas is the most comfortable day of the holiday weekend thanks to the diminishing winds, but it will still be much colder than usual.

Chilly Christmas (Fox Carolina)

We start off the new week with morning lows in the teens on Monday, but from here, it’s going to get warmer before we end the year. By Thursday, afternoon highs jump above normal to the 50s. And by New Year’s Eve Day, highs are in the upper 50s to the low 60s with overnight lows well above freezing.

Warming this week - Upstate (Fox Carolina)

Warming this week - Mountains (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.