Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning.

Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.

According to deputies, Henderson made statements about harming himself in the past. Anyone with information regarding Henderson or his location is asked to call 911.

