Duke Energy officials work to limit energy use as cold continues

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy officials said they are beginning short temporary power outages to protect the energy grid as colder temperatures cause unusually high energy demands across the area.

Officials explained the plan in a post on social media.

As extreme temps drive unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas we have begun short, temporary power outages. These emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/qwy23w94vc pic.twitter.com/imkI2JQba4 — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) December 24, 2022

Duke Energy also asked customers to reduce their energy use over the next 24 hours. Officials said customers could reduce energy use in the following ways.

Choosing the lowest comfortable thermostat setting and lowering it several degrees whenever possible.

Avoid using larger appliances such as dishwashers, ovens and dryers during times when the demand for power is higher, such as early mornings.

Move non-essential activities such as laundry to later hours in the evening.

Charge electric vehicles overnight.

Limit hot water use as much as possible if you have an electric water heater

.“We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers, who can help ensure the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these steps,” said Daniel Stephens, Duke Energy Carolinas manager of System Operations. “Public conservation can make a difference.”

