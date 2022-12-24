F.B.I. investigates shooting at Shaw Air Force Base

SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The F.B.I. Columbia field office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Shaw Air Force Base.

Officials say a person was shot and injured after they illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon.

Officials say the subject is currently at a hospital and is expected to recover.

The F.B.I. says there’s no threat to the general public.

Officials say this is an on-going investigation.

