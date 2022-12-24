F.B.I. investigates shooting at Shaw Air Force Base
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The F.B.I. Columbia field office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Shaw Air Force Base.
Officials say a person was shot and injured after they illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon.
Officials say the subject is currently at a hospital and is expected to recover.
The F.B.I. says there’s no threat to the general public.
Officials say this is an on-going investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.