F.B.I. investigates shooting at Shaw Air Force Base

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The F.B.I. Columbia field office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Shaw Air Force Base.

Officials say a person was shot and injured after they illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon.

Officials say the subject is currently at a hospital and is expected to recover.

The F.B.I. says there’s no threat to the general public.

Officials say this is an on-going investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DaShawn Henderson
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
Gov. Ned Lamont activated CT's severe cold weather protocol.
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
Manger scene
The Christmas Story
Greer Fire Department responds to house fire
Multiple departments respond to overnight house fire in Greer