How well do you know Christmas? Test your knowledge with this holiday trivia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas is a time for family, gifts and holiday cheer. But just how well do you know Christmas? Here are some trivia questions you can solve with friends.

Question: What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus?

Santa Claus is coming to town! (Source: Storyblocks)

Answer: Kris Kringle and Saint Nick.

Question: What was the first company that used Santa Claus in advertising?

Coca-Cola (Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

Answer: In 1931, Coca-Cola was the first company that launched a marketing campaign for the Christmas holiday.

Question: Which country did eggnog come from?

Stirrin' It Up: Spiked Eggnog Cabanocey (WAFB)

Answer: Most historians agree the delicious holiday beverage, also known as “posset,” originated out of England and dates as far back as the 13th century.

Question: Which one of Santa’s reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?

Reindeer (WIBW)

Answer: None other than Cupid!

Question: Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?

We learned about proper holiday etiquette as we head into Christmas weekend. (Source: Pixabay)

Answer: Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition in the 16th century.

Did you get them all? Share this with a friend to test their Christmas knowledge!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.