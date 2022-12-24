How well do you know Christmas? Test your knowledge with this holiday trivia

NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world(NORAD)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas is a time for family, gifts and holiday cheer. But just how well do you know Christmas? Here are some trivia questions you can solve with friends.

Question: What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus?

Santa Claus is coming to town!
Santa Claus is coming to town!(Source: Storyblocks)

Answer: Kris Kringle and Saint Nick.

Question: What was the first company that used Santa Claus in advertising?

Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola (Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

Answer: In 1931, Coca-Cola was the first company that launched a marketing campaign for the Christmas holiday.

Question: Which country did eggnog come from?

Stirrin' It Up: Spiked Eggnog Cabanocey
Stirrin' It Up: Spiked Eggnog Cabanocey (WAFB)

Answer: Most historians agree the delicious holiday beverage, also known as “posset,” originated out of England and dates as far back as the 13th century.

Question: Which one of Santa’s reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?

Reindeer
Reindeer(WIBW)

Answer: None other than Cupid!

Question: Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?

We learned about proper holiday etiquette as we head into Christmas weekend.
We learned about proper holiday etiquette as we head into Christmas weekend.(Source: Pixabay)

Answer: Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition in the 16th century.

Did you get them all? Share this with a friend to test their Christmas knowledge!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to fire in Greenwood
Crews rescue woman and dog from Christmas morning fire in Greenwood
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
F.B.I. investigates shooting at Shaw Air Force Base
DaShawn Henderson
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
Gov. Ned Lamont activated CT's severe cold weather protocol.
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve