Multiple departments respond to overnight house fire in Greer

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Connecticut Avenue on Saturday morning.

Officials said crews responded to the scene and got the fire under control. Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the fire.

According to officials, the Fire Marshal’s Office is currently working to figure out how the fire started.

Crews from Greer, Taylors, Boiling Springs and Tyger River Fire Departments responded to the scene.

