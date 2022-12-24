Salvation Army of Greenville accepting donations for temporarily sheltered

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville has raised the white flag. They’re inviting in people facing intense cold, but that’s not the only invitation. There’s also a need for public support.

Joey Bozzelli is in transition. He was living in his truck for three weeks, and then temps started falling.

“I think it was the grace of God, that I was able to get in,” he said. “It was so horrible with the cold temperatures – I would have to leave the vehicle running a lot and then I’d fall asleep, and the truck would run and it would run out of gas, and I wouldn’t even know it.”

Bozelli’s found temporary shelter at the Salvation Army’s Rutherford campus, and knows others will follow.

“Words can’t describe how thankful I am for Mr. Gonza Bryant and the Salvation Army for letting me in, I think it’s a real blessing,” he said.

But shelter manager Gonza Bryant says there’s needs beyond temporary shelter out of the elements. He gave FOX Carolina a tour of the cold weather shelter that will be open until at least Dec. 26. And he’s asking the public with support for blankets, microwavable food items, hygiene supplies and cold weather clothing in all sizes for men, women and children.

“They want to look how we look, and be how we are,” Bryant said. “Unfortunately, they don’t have that and I’m here along with my staff to help furnish those needs.”

Bryant says donations can be dropped off at any Salvation Army site.

“We all have a need,” he said.

A need temporary fulfilled for Bozzelli who recalls never passing a Salvation Army red kettle as an adult or child.

“The Salvation Army works,” he said.

To learn about ways to give, visit The Salvation Army of Greenville SC.

